Palestinian Woman Dies In Hit-and-run Case; Hamas Says Israel Will 'pay For It'

An elderly Palestinian woman has died in a hit and run accident near the west bank town of Sinjil, exhorting a violent warning by Hamas terror group. According to a report by the Times of Israel, the accident took place during the wee hours of Friday when 70-year-old Ghadeer Masalmah was hit by an Israeli driver. The emergency responders who were called to the site said that women had no vital signs.

In the aftermath, Hamas has issued a warning stating that all the Israeli troops and Jewish settlers in the region will pay a high price for the incident. Notably, Hamas de facto governs the Gaza Strip and enjoys a considerable influence in West Bank also. Meanwhile, the driver continued driving to the settlement of Shiloh after investigation. Law enforcers said that he has been temporarily released but would be summoned for further investigation.

#صور| تشييع جثمـان الشـهـــيــدة المسنة غدير مسالمة (60 عامًا) التي ارتقت جرّاء دهسها من قبل مستوطن متطرف، عند مدخل بلدة سنجل شمال رام الله، صباح اليوم. pic.twitter.com/LZP7GoM8Ga — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) December 24, 2021

Hamas in power

Since seizing power in the Gaza Strip in 2007, Hamas has been engaged in continuous conflicts with Israel. In 2014, Hamas broke into a gruesome war with Israel (Gaza War) triggered by the abduction of three Jewish teenagers. As the war ended, US Foreign Relations Committee released a list of countries that it accused of bankrolling the movement not only during the war but perenially. More recently in May, Israeli troops and Hamas traded rockets and missiles in the 11-day war which led to over 200 deaths. Notably, the group operates a maze of sophisticated tunnels that are now spread across hundreds of kilometers and circumvent the Egyptians from crossing into Gaza, making imports a major source of its income.

Meanwhile, British Home Secretary Priti Patel has poised further to outlaw the Ḥarakat al-Muqāwamah al-Islāmiyyah or Hamas group, triggering a wide range of reactions from across the world. While the move irked Iran, Palestine, and other Islamic states, the West lauded it as another step towards emptying Hamas’ funds. While the Islamist movement unlike Palestine Liberation Organization- is not eligible to receive financial succor and grants from international aid givers like United Nations and European Union, it receives millions of dollars from Palestinian expatriates and Islamic charity groups from all over the world. Notably, statehoods like Iran and Turkey are major benefactors too.

Image: AP, Pixabay