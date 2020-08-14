Palestinians Recall Ambassador From United Arab Emirates Following Israel Deal

Following the announcement regarding the normalisation of relations between Israel and UAE, the Palestinian ambassador to the Arab nation is reported to have been recalled.

Israel and the UAE on August 13 agreed in mediation with the United States to establish full diplomatic ties. The Palestinians have vehemently criticised the deal and have dubbed it a ‘betrayal’ of the Palestinian cause.

According to reports, the agreement between the two Middle East countries which was brokered by the United States comes as a major victory for Trump administration at a crucial time as the US President seeks re-election to office in the upcoming election due in November.

Read: Kushner: UAE-Israel Agreement 1.5 Yrs In The Making

Read: Hamas Slams UAE-Israel Deal To Establish Ties

Palestinians call agreement 'treason'

The agreement makes UAE the third country in the Middle East after Jordan and Egypt to have full diplomatic ties with Israel. In a joint statement, it was also announced that representatives from the two countries would meet and sign a bilateral agreement next week on subjects such as tourism, direct flights, and the establishment of embassies among others.

As per reports, while Trump called the agreement a “truly historic moment”, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the deal amounts to “treason.”

The Palestinian President is reported to have urged other nations not to support the agreement which he believes is at the expense of the Palestinian people. Face with severe criticism from the Palestinians, the UAE has stated that they entered into the agreement in order to stop further annexation of the West Bank and thus have tried to keep the Palestinian hope for statehood alive.

Netanyahu echoed Trump's remarks

In a nationally televised news conference earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed Trump's remarks. He said, “Today we usher in a new era of peace between Israel and the Arab world”.

“There is a good chance we will soon see more Arab countries joining this expanding circle of peace,” said Netanyahu while adding that the annexation plan was on “temporary hold". On the other hand, the Emirati officials described the deal as a “death blow” to an aggressive Israeli move and hoped to help reshape the region.

(With AP Inputs)

Read: Netanyahu Greets UAE, Israel Diplomatic Relations

Read: Trump: More Middle East Talks After UAE-Israel Deal