Qatar Becomes First Middle Eastern Country To Receive Pandas As A 'gift' From China

On Wednesday, Qatar became the first Middle Eastern country to receive Chinese giant pandas -- Suhail and Soraya.

Qatar

Image: Twitter@CGMeifangZhang


On Wednesday, Qatar became the first Middle Eastern country to receive Chinese giant pandas -- Suhail and Soraya. The two giant pandas are given by China as a gift to mark the World Cup that will commence on November 20. Notably, China has not qualified for the event but is a major customer of Qatar's natural gas.

The two pandas, who are in true gulf fashion, took up residence in luxury air-conditioned quarters in Al Khor park which is about 50 km (30 miles) north of Doha. Notably, Al Khor is one of the oldest parks in Qatar. 

According to sources, Sohail weighs 130 kg i.e. 286 pounds and his female partner- Soraya weighs 70 kg i.e. 154 pounds. "They will have to undergo 21 days of quarantine following their arrival along with two keepers. In a few weeks, or in a month's time, they will be ready to be shown to the world," said Al Khor's zoological director Tim Bouts.

Qatar authorities have not yet said whether a new Panda House, one of the biggest enclosures anywhere, will be ready by the time the World Cup starts. However, two giant pandas- Suhail and Soraya will have their own separate quarters in the Panda House, sources said.

China's ambassador to Qatar, Zhou Jian said, "The new complex was world-class, magnificent and comfortable. I believe that these two lovely pandas will soon become the focus of love among the Qatari people, and superstars in the Middle East."

It is worth mentioning that the name of the male panda- Sohail is the name of one of the brightest stars visible in the Gulf region, while Soraya is the Arabic name for the Pleiades star cluster.

Notably, Qatar is the 20th country to be given pandas outside China and Taiwan which China's Communist Party has never controlled but claims as its own.

After the arrival of two giant pandas, crowds of children and reporters watched as the four-year-old male -- Sohail and three-year-old female -- Soraya took their first steps in a temporary enclosure in a ceremony at the Al Khor park near Doha. 

