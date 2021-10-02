Qatar Criticises Taliban's Decision On Girls' Education, Calls It 'very Disappointing'

Reacting to the Taliban's decisions to restrict education for girls, Qatar expressed grave concern over the extremist group's resolution and suggested Kabul take an example from Doha regarding running the Islamic system. The statement from Qatar's top diplomat Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani came after the Taliban commanded several restrictions on women, including refusal to permit them to return to their schools and colleges.

Thani recommended the terror organisation take a step back and look at Qatar's policy for girls. Terming the move very disappointing for the Afghan women, Thani, during a press conference on Thursday with European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell in Doha, urged the Taliban-led government to take their decision back.

"The recent actions that we have seen unfortunately in Afghanistan, it has been very disappointing to see some steps being taken backwards, said Sheikh Mohammed during the presser.

"We need to keep engaging them and urging them not to take such actions, and we have also been trying to demonstrate for the Taliban how Muslim countries can conduct their laws, how they can deal with the women's issues." The top Qatari diplomat asked the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to look over the Middle East country policies in which they maintain equal rights for women including the right to a job.

"One of the examples is the State of Qatar, which is a Muslim country; our system is an Islamic system [but] we have women outnumbering men in workforces, in government and in higher education."

Afghani women protest for reopening of schools for girls in Kabul

Meanwhile, on October 1, expressing displeasure over the Taliban-led government's decision to bar women from educational institutions, a group of women staged a protest at Afghanistan's national capital, Kabul. The women protestors were quoted by TOLO news as saying that the closing of schools and colleges for women's education is a violation of their fundamental rights.

Apart from female students, teachers and lecturers also participated in the demonstration against the extremist organisation in Kabul. They called the closing of schools and universities a matter of grave concern that can deeply alter the future of learning for girls in the war-torn country. Despite security forces stopping the female protestors, they continued their demonstration, staying firm on their demands. According to TOLO News, Deputy Minister of Information and Culture, Zabiullah Mujahid, said the protestors could get permission for education from the Ministry of Justice.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)