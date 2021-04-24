Ramayana, Mahabharata Included As Part Of Social Science Syllabus In Saudi Arabian Schools

Saudi Arabian schools have taken the initiative to teach students about Indian scriptures including Mahabharata, Ramayana, and Gautam Buddha as part of the social science syllabus. As per reports, these changes are also among the latest policy adopted by the kingdom called ‘Saudi Vision 2030’ in which Saudi Arabia is attempting to practice diversity in its economy and develop public service sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, recreation and even tourism.

The first certified Yoga instructor in Saudi Arabia and also a Padma Shri Awardee Nouf Almarwaai also posted images of her son’s school exam in social studies that included the concepts and history of all religions including Hinduism, Buddhism, Ramayana, Karma among other teachings adhering to Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s new vision for the education sector in the kingdom. Almarwaai also said that she enjoyed helping her child study with the updated course. Under Saudi Vision 2030, the English language has also been made mandatory.

Saudi Crown Prince and Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud said that Vision 2030 is a “bold yet achievable blueprint for an ambitious nation.” He said, “It expresses our long-term goals and expectations and it is built upon our country’s unique strengths and capabilities. It guides our aspirations towards a new phase of development – to create a vibrant society in which all citizens can fulfil their dreams, hopes and ambitions to succeed in a thriving economy.”

The official website of the Saudi Arabia government explained the three pillars of its ambitious 2030 plan that includes the status of the kingdom, the vision and "transforming our unique strategic location into a global hub connecting three continents, Asia, Europe and Africa."

