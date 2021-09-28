Saudi Arabia Aims To Build 'competency-based Industrial Sector' Says Min Bandar Alkhorayef

Bandar Alkhorayef, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, announced the kingdom's aim to develop a competency-based industrial sector on September 27, according to Xinhua.

During a meeting regarding the recently announced Human Capability Development Program, he stated that Saudi enterprises had excellent capacities and international competitiveness. Meanwhile, Education Minister Hamad Al-Sheikh stated that the initiative will assist students to develop their abilities and provide individuals with possibilities to continue their education throughout their lives.

The programme, according to Ahmed Al Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, also aims to develop the labour market, beginning with preparing youths for the future.

Saudi Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud started the programme on September 15. It includes 89 projects aimed at fulfilling 16 major objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 as a national strategy to improve labour market competitiveness.

Saudi Arabia's sustainability efforts @Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia's efforts toward sustainability have been at the centre of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 policy agenda for some years, according to Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan. He stated that the Kingdom not only dealt directly with the issue of sustainability but also indirectly through financial markets.

"We believe the financial sector is a critical enabler to help the Kingdom's efforts to achieve its sustainability goals," he added, Saudi Gazette reported.

The minister made the remarks during the Financial Sector Conference Talks, which were delivered on his behalf by Assistant Minister of Finance for Macro Fiscal Policies and International Relations Abdulaziz bin Mutib Al-Rasheed.

(With inputs from Xinhua & Saudi Gazette)

Image: AP