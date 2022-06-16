Saudi Arabia: Authorities Seize Rainbow-coloured Toys; Claim 'they Promote Homosexuality'

In a recent development, Saudi Arabian authorities are seizing rainbow-coloured toys and children's clothing, claiming that they promote homosexuality. The country's Commerce Ministry released a video on Twitter wherein officials can be seen removing such items from a shopping centre in Riyadh. According to the Ministry, its teams are seizing "items that contain symbols and signs that call for deviation and contradict common sense." It further warned that shops found selling them would face legal consequences. Meanwhile, one of the officials said that the "seized items contradict the Islamic faith and public morals, and promote homosexual colours targeting the younger generation," BBC reported.

According to the country's interpretation of Islamic law, consensual same-sex sexual acts are punishable by death or flogging, depending on the severity of the case. It's also against the law for men to "act like women" or wear women's apparel, and for anybody to engage in online activities that jeopardise public order, religious values, public morals, or privacy. Although there are no laws governing sexual orientation or gender identity in Sunni Muslim-ruled Saudi Arabia, sexual relations outside of marriage, including homosexual intercourse, are legally outlawed.

فرقنا الرقابية تنفذ جولات على منافذ البيع وتضبط وتصادر منتجات تتضمن رموز ودلالات تدعو للشذوذ وتنافي الفطرة السّوية، وتوقع الجزاءات النظامية على المنشآت المخالفة. pic.twitter.com/XyeNvYmOvl — وزارة التجارة (@MCgovSA) June 14, 2022

Qatar seizes rainbow-coloured pop-its & toys as well

Earlier in December 2021, authorities in neighbouring Qatar claimed that rainbow-coloured pop-its and other toys have been seized from stores for "bearing slogans that go against Islamic norms." Meanwhile, the film 'Doctor Strange' in the Multiverse of Madness was not screened in Saudi theatres in April this year because Disney denied a request from authorities to remove what they called "LGBTQ connotations." Further, Saudi's Culture Ministry stated that the movie 'Lightyear' has been banned owing to its violation of the country's media content regulations.

Global acceptance of LGBTQ community gained momentum across world in 2021: Report

Despite significant improvements in legislation and norms around the world regarding same-sex marriage and LGBTQ rights, public opinion on the acceptance of homosexuality in society remains severely split by country, region, and economic development.

However, according to a report by the US-based Pew Research Centre, the global acceptance of the LGBTQ community gained momentum around the world since 2021. Nonetheless, this does not mean that stigma, prejudice, or homophobic violence are no longer present, the report stated. Conservative administrations have stoked anti-LGBTQ sentiment in the name of family values in places like Poland and Hungary, reversing hard-won advances, the report claimed.

(Image: @MCgovSA/Twitter)