Saudi Arabia Recognises Covishield, Fully Vaccinated Indians Now Exempt From Quarantine

Saudi Arabia has finally approved the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, which is developed by the Serum Institute of India, as an authorised Covid vaccination for entrance into the kingdom. Following the recognition of the vaccine by the nation, Covishield has made its place with eight other vaccines which include Pfizer BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Comirnaty, Oxford AstraZeneca, Vaxzevria, Moderna, SK Bioscience and Spikevax.

After this announcement came, it will allow Indian travellers can set their feet in the nation without needing to go through institutional quarantine. As per the statement released from the Saudi Arabia authority, visitors travelling to the nation have to follow certain regulations. Prior to the arrival, visitors have to be sure that they have a valid tourist visa. For health and safety considerations, the visa on arrival is still suspended.

Regulations to be followed while traveling to Saudi Arabia

Further, they will have to provide a negative PCR test that has been taken not more than 72 hours before departure. They must have COVID 19 insurance and it must include all new tourism visa issues.

Meanwhile, according to the Saudi tourism authority, Indians who have stayed 14 days in a nation that has been not on the list of nations where the entrance is temporarily barred are also authorised as long as they are completely vaccinated from the above-mentioned approved vaccines. In addition to this, Vaccine certificates supplied by recognised health officials from the nation where the arriving tourists were vaccinated are required.

The statement further revealed that the final dosage which can be the second of a two-dose vaccination or first of vaccination should be obtained at least 14 days prior to travel to Saudi Arabia. Vaccine certificates or evidence of vaccination status through applications authorised in Saudi Arabia should be carried by travelers.

On the other hand, people who have been completely inoculated against COVID-19 with vaccinations recommended by the WHO but not recognised in Saudi Arabia are required to stay in a specified hotel for five days. Following a negative PCR test on the fifth day after arrival, the quarantine will be released and they will be allowed to enter the nation.

Furthermore, in the month of August, according to the Indian embassy, Saudi Arabia had removed the quarantine requirement for Indians who have obtained both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination in the Gulf Kingdom.

(Image: AP)