Saudi Arabia Still Has Some Issues With Biden Administration, Will Resolve: Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia still has some issues with the United States President Joe Biden administration and was working to resolve them, said the kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in remarks that were aired on April 27. Saudi’s de facto ruler also said that the nation would not pay heed to any pressure tactics or interference in its internal affairs. Saudi Crown Prince’s remarks came after Biden took a rather stern approach with Riyadh on its human rights record and the Yemen war as compared to former US President Donald Trump who shared strong ties with Prince Mohammed.

"We are more than 90% in agreement with the Biden administration when it comes to Saudi and U.S. interests and we are working to strengthen these interests," the prince said.

"The matters we disagree on represent less than 10% and we are working to find solutions and understandings...there is no doubt that the United States is a strategic partner," he added.

Saudi Crown Prince, in the interview that aired on Saudi TV, also said that Kingdom is elevating strategic partnerships with Russia, India, and China. His comments over ties with the United States came after the Biden administration earlier this year released an American intelligence report blaming Crown Prince for the gruesome murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018. The kingdom’s de facto ruler has denied any involvement.

‘Problem is Iran’s negative behaviour’

While mentioning Iran’s nuclear and missiles programme along with the support for proxies, the Saudi Crown Prince said, “Our problem is with Iran's negative behaviour...We are working with our regional and global partners to find solutions to these problems and we hope to overcome them for good relations that benefit everyone.” He also said in the interview that Riyadh wishes to maintain good ties with Iran even though the kingdom severed diplomatic relations in 2016. He also said that the world is a “wide place” with many nations to build strategic ties with and added, “We do not accept any external pressure or interference in our internal affairs.”

