Saudi Prince Announces 'Middle East Green' Initiative To 'fight Climate Crisis'

The "Middle East Green" initiative announced by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman aims to plant 50 billion trees in the world. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has opted for a more sustainable future with the launch of "Green Saudi" and "Middle East Green" initiatives. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has called the leaders of Qatar, Iran, Sudan, Kuwait, Bahrain to talk about the tree planting project.

The initiatives that have been announced by the Crown Prince on March 27 will help in reducing carbon emissions by 60 per cent in the region, reported by The Saudi Press agency. The initiative launched by the Crown Prince aimed to chart a path that would support the kingdom and the region in protecting the planet. The Saudi Press Agency quoted the Crown Prince as saying that being the leading global oil producer, the kingdom recognizes its responsibility in advancing the fight against climate change. The Crown Prince added that the Kingdom and the region face climate changes such as desertification which is an immediate economic risk to the kingdom and region.

Saudi Green Initiative

The "Saudi Green Initiative" aims to raise vegetation cover, land degradation, preserve marine life and reduce carbon emissions. Under this initiative, 10 billion trees will be planted within the kingdom in the years to come. With this initiative, the kingdom will contribute to raising the percentage of the protected area to more than 30 per cent of its total land area, representing 600,000 square kilometres. It will also reduce carbon emissions by more than 4 per cent of global contributions which will be achieved by adopting a renewable energy programme that would generate 50 per cent of the kingdom's energy from renewables by 2030.

Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman also announced The "Middle East Green Initiative" and the kingdom under this initiative will coordinate with neighbouring countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council states and Middle Eastern Countries. Under this initiative, 40 billion trees will be planted in the Middle East. This tree plantation program is claimed to be largest reforestation program in the world, double the size of the Great Green Wall in the Sahel which is the second-largest such regional initiative.

(Image Credit: The Associated Press)