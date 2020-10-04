Saudi Arabia Reopens Mecca For Umrah Pilgrimage After 7-month Pause For COVID-19 Crisis

As Saudi Arabia reopened Mecca for the Umrah pilgrimage from Sunday, October 4, after seven months of the COVID-19 lockdown that prompted its suspension, hundreds of pilgrims start to trickle into the holy city. According to Saudi Arabia's interior ministry, the kingdom will restart the umrah pilgrimage in three phases; initially, only 6,000 people from inside the country will be allowed to take part each day.

The kingdom informed that the first phase will see umrah being performed within a specified period of time before the number of worshippers allowed each day is increased to 15,000 on October 18. About 40,000 pilgrims will be allowed to pray inside the mosque by then. Foreign pilgrims will be allowed from November 1 and capacity will be increased to 20,000 with 60,000 allowed to pray inside the mosque.

The health protocol states that pilgrims will not be allowed to gather and meetings will be banned in order to ensure minimal physical contact between visitors. Pilgrims will be divided into groups to ensure social distancing inside the mosque. Those who wish to perform umrah this year can apply through two separate mobile applications, one for a permit and another for confirming that the pilgrim is free of COVID-19.

Hajj pilgrimage

In July, Saudi Arabia opened Hajj for domestic pilgrims. Worshippers were not allowed to touch the Kaaba this year, for the first time in recorded history. Only those with Hajj permits were allowed to visit Mona, Muzdalifah, and Arafat starting July 19 until August 2. Though this was not the first time when such restrictions were placed on the Hajj visit, but is probably the first time when international pilgrims were banned from visiting the grand mosque.

(Image Credit: AP)