Severe Winter Hampers Rescue Ops After Earthquake Knocks Down Buildings In Turkey & Syria

As another earthquake measuring 7.5 magnitudes on the Richter scale hit Central Turkey and Syria post the powerful aftershock felt in Malatya city, the Turkish rescuers and first responders scrambled to search for the survivors across the heavily destroyed provinces. Over 1,100 people were killed across 10 provinces of Turkey, with at least 7,600 injured, as per the country’s disaster management agency. As scores of buildings were flattened, and cars were toppled and crushed rescue bulldozers worked to clear the debris.

The first earthquake, with an epicenter at about 32km [20 miles] from Gaziantep jolted the country at 4:17 am local time (01:17 GMT) and was felt in neighbouring Syria, Lebanon, Cyprus, Greece, and Israel. Cities of Gaziantep, Kahramanmaraş, Hatay, Osmaniye, Adiyaman, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Adana, Diyarbakir, and Kilis suffered massive damage leaving piles of debris and trails of crumbled infrastructure.

Buildings are collapsing live on Turkish TV. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/4oTsSWIWKr — Russian Market (@runews) February 6, 2023

A little girl who was pulled out from under the concrete in the earthquake. Urfa Turkey

pic.twitter.com/XZx4RZ2upO — Selin Marta (@martakarta3) February 6, 2023

WATCH: Major destruction in Elbistan, Turkey, which is near the epicenter of the new earthquake

pic.twitter.com/fdte6rYk47 — Antonio Sabato Jr (@AntonioSabatoJr) February 6, 2023

Catastrophic consequences of the earthquake in Turkey, roads destroyed, cars stuck in cracks. pic.twitter.com/M9UFBxTW5N — ConstanZe 🕊 (@Constanze2022) February 6, 2023

Rescue operation hampered by poor weather

As the rescue efforts in parts of Turkey are continuing, Suzan Şahin of Turkey's Republican People’s party was quoted as saying by BBC’s Turkish language service that the entire Iskenderun region is "in a grave condition, more than 30 of our buildings were destroyed." As many as 9,000 rescuers are involved in the search mission. Suzan Şahin accused the AFAD [Turkey's disaster and emergency agency] of a sluggish response as people remain trapped under the rubble. "Bodies almost cannot be transported to the hospitals," he noted, adding that there is a need for more humanitarian aid such as blankets and tents.

While the rescue operation is underway, the authorities in both countries have officially put the combined death toll at over 1,900. The casualties are expected to rise as the frantic search for the survivors is underway. In north-west Syria, The White Helmets rescue service said that more than 419 people are badly injured and the rescue efforts were made difficult due to the damaged infrastructure levelled to the ground, and roads busted.

Death toll from #earthquake in NW #Syria now at 221+ with 419+ injured. Difficulty in rescue efforts as hundreds remain trapped under rubble & heavy equipment needed. Number expected to rise as hundreds of families still trapped. pic.twitter.com/Tt433BrzP6 — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 6, 2023

Scenes from the rescue of a man, his wife and their child, alive, from under the rubble in the city of Sarmada, north of #Idlib, after the #earthquake in NW #Syria, today, Monday, February 6. pic.twitter.com/HLdD89BfJV — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 6, 2023

Transportation of “heavy equipment” is needed as several families are still trapped under the residential buildings that collapsed. Rescue operations are also hampered by poor weather due to the winter storms. Large aftershocks are felt in both countries, as per the reports.

The second powerful earthquake hit in less than 12 hours. Syria's state press said that Damascus was badly affected by the latest large quake this time. The epicenter of the second earthquake was 67km (42 miles) northeast of Kahramanmaraş, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). Syria’s state news agency said more than 320 were dead. Tremors were also felt in Dohuk, Erbil, and Mosul in Iraq.

Excavations of the bodies of the dead and injured from under the rubble of destroyed houses in the town of Qorqanya in the northern #Idlib countryside as a result of the #earthquake that struck NW #Syria at dawn today. pic.twitter.com/IrsDmWg2zw — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at a press conference described it as the disaster worst since 1939 Erzincan earthquake.