'Stray Kids' K-pop Band Appointed Ambassador For Korean Pavilion At Dubai Expo 2020

The Korean Pavilion has named K-pop group 'Stray Kids' as its ambassador for Dubai Expo 2020. The Expo 2020 is being organised from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 in Dubai. The Korea Pavilion will be located in the Mobility District of Expo 2020 Dubai with the theme "Smart Korea, Moving The World To You".

Stray Kids named as an ambassador of Korean Pavilion

Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) has announced that it has appointed Stray Kids, the famous K-pop band, as ambassadors of the country's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. The band is one of the most popular K-pop bands and has a following of 34 million users on social networking sites.

Stray Kids is a South Korean boy band that debuted in 2017. Stray Kids has won 11 Rookie awards in various categories over the years. Stray Kids will play a role to inform about Korean culture. The Korea Pavilion will be located in the Mobility District of Expo 2020 Dubai with the theme "Smart Korea, Moving The World To You". The Korea Pavilion plans to display advanced Korean ICT technology exhibitions and performances.

Expo 2020 in Dubai

The Expo 2020 Dubai is scheduled to be held from October 1 2021 to March 31, 2022. It will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, and the largest ever event to take place in the Arab world, according to the Dubai Expo statement. The event will have the participation of 192 countries, businesses, multilateral organisations and educational establishments. The architectural structure of Expo 2020 Dubai is in the shape of a flower.

