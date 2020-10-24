Sudan To Normalise Ties With Israel Following Trump Administration's UAE, Bahrain Deal

US President Donald Trump on Friday, October 23 announced that Sudan has decided to normalise its relations with Israel which will mark the opening of diplomatic ties between the two countries. The announcement made by the Trump administration in a joint statement comes just months after Israel, UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain decided to sign peace agreements and also normalise relations between the countries.

End of hostilities between Israel and Sudan

On Friday, the US President in a tweet said that following the normalisation of Sudan’s relations with Israel, he expects Palestinians as well as nations such as Saudi Arabia to agree to strive for closer ties with the Jewish state in the future. During a telephonic call with Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the addition of Sudan in the list of countries seeking to normalise relations so soon after the UAE and Bahrain also agreed to normalisation and said it hints at an expanding ‘circle of peace’.

HUGE win today for the United States and for peace in the world. Sudan has agreed to a peace and normalization agreement with Israel! With the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, that’s THREE Arab countries to have done so in only a matter of weeks. More will follow! pic.twitter.com/UHB8H6oaZc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2020

Last month, leaders from Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain all gathered in Washington wherein they signed the Abraham Accord which normalised relations between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel. Following the signing of the peace deal, the UAE and Bahrain became the third and fourth Middle East countries to normalise relations with Israel.

Earlier on Monday, the Trump administration had announced its plan to take Sudan off the list of countries that sponsor terrorism as the African nation's new government agreed to pay millions to US terror victims. Trump broke the news on Twitter wherein he stated that the Sudanese government had agreed to pay $335 million to US terror victims and their families. As per reports, Sudan will be delisted as a State Sponsor of Terrorism once the funds are deposited.

