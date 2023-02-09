Syria Appeals To Indians To Come Forward & Donate In Aftermath Of The Brutal Earthquake

Syria’s Embassy in India appealed to Indian nationals on Thursday, February 9 to come forward and help the Syrian authorities in dealing with the aftermath of the devastating earthquake which killed thousands. The Syrian embassy in New Delhi released a fund-raising appeal requesting donations of medical equipment, emergency medicines, tents, winter clothes, protection and safety tools and other such items to assist the people impacted by the devastating earthquake.

The development comes after an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 on the Richter scale struck the city of Nurdağı in southern Turkey at 4:15 AM local time Monday. Syria is among countries like Turkey, Cyprus, Jordan, and Iraq to be affected by the quake. The earthquake was caused by a 60-mile rupture between the Anatolian and Arabian tectonic plates. In the aftermath of the calamity, several people are still trapped under the debris. The fund-raising appeal by the Syrian Embassy stated, “Many buildings collapsed and people are still trapped under the debris. The Syrian government mobilised all its forces to meet the challenges and reach the affected victims, providing them with shelter and essential supplies.”

Indian Government’s ‘Operation Dost’ provides relief

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed the concerned Indian authorities to direct all possible assistance to the people affected by the massive earthquake. Under Operation Dost, teams of the Indian Army and the NDRF are engaged in providing support to the Syrian as well as Turkish authorities in the form of search and rescue efforts, in addition to medical assistance.

The sixth #OperationDost flight reaches Türkiye.



The sixth and the latest C-17 Globemaster of the Indian Air Force carried additional search and rescue teams, dog squads and essential equipment, including medicines for Turkey on February 9 morning, India’s Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar informed on Twitter. Meanwhile, the Syrian Embassy appealed to “Indian friends from all strata of society to come forward and help.” The donations can be made at the Embassy of the Syrian Arab Republic at: D-5/8, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi, PIN-110057.