Syria Continues To Suffer From 'unilateral' US Sanctions, Says Deputy Minister

Syria continues to witness economic difficulties due to the economic blockade and sanctions that are imposed on the country by the United States, said Syrian Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Susan told the journalists. As per Sputnik report, Susan said, “Syria experiences economic difficulties and this is the result of the [US-led] economic war against the Syrian Arab Republic and unilateral sanctions against it”.

On Tuesday, the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan is organising Astana format talks and the negotiations are to be joined by delegations from Russia, the Syrian government and its opposition, Turkey, Iran among other nations. Susan’s remarks came in line with the 2019 US law signed by former US President Donald Trump which was the so-called ‘Ceaser Act’. The same law since sanctioned several domestic and foreign companies and individuals who do business with the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The US move pushed Syria into its worst socioeconomic crisis since the war broke out. Meanwhile, the Middle Eastern nation has repeatedly asked the international community, as per Sputnik, to denounce the unilateral sanctions by Washington and take steps to lift them. Damascus also pointed out that the sanctions have led to an increase in the number of Syrians who are in crucial need. It reportedly also said that the US move violates basic human rights.

US Dispatches Two Military Convoy To Syria

Susan’s remarks came just weeks after the US in November dispatched a massive convoy of trucks consisting of forces, arms and logistics supplies to Suria’s northeastern province of Al-Hasakh from Iraqi territory. Sana news agency reported that the convoy had around 100 trucks that moved in two columns. While the first convoy had roughly 60 trucks, the second had around 40. The US convoy entered Syria through the al-Waleed crossing in Iraq. The United States has deployed troops in Syria to combat Daesh, a terrorist entity.

Press Tv reported that former US President Donald Trump, in several instances, acknowledged that the American forces in Syria were for the oil in the Middle Eastern nation. The report added that the US administration escalated its economic war on Syria after failing to depose the Syrian government through proxies and direct involvement in the conflict.