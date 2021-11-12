Last Updated:

Syria: UAE Min Sheikh Abdullah Nahyan Meets Prez Assad; 'All Efforts To End Syrian Crisis'

United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid a visit to Damascus to meet Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

UAE

United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid a visit to Damascus to meet Syria President Bashar al-Assad. This visit is the first by a UAE foreign minister since Syria's conflict started a decade ago. The meeting between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Syria's President on Tuesday, November 9 comes at a time when some Arab countries are making efforts to improve relations with Syria, according to AP.

According to UAE’s state-run WAM news agency, the UAE foreign minister stressed on “underlined UAE’s keenness to ensure the security, stability and unity of Syria and its support for all efforts made to end the Syrian crisis." Furthermore, Bashar al-Assad’s office said that the two sides discussed ways of developing cooperation and investment opportunities between Syria and the UAE. As per APSyria's presidential office quoted President Assad lauding the UAE, saying, “the objective and wise stance taken by the United Arab Emirates" has stood by the people of Syria. 

Syria

Syrian President meets UAE FM

During the meeting, the UAE’s top diplomat expressed views for “bilateral cooperation” between the two countries on various areas of “common interest and developing cooperation”, CNN cited the Syrian Presidency statement. The Syrian President expressed gratitude to UAE for their support in tackling challenges of the country that were caused due to war. As per the statement, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan mentioned that “what happened in Syria affected all Arab nations," as per CNN report. 

The meeting between the Syrian President and UAE Foreign Minister came after President Assad discussed bilateral ties with UAE crown prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan over a telephone call, the Associated Press reported citing Syria's state media. According to information from President Assad's office, as reported by AP, the leaders exchanged views on mutual relations and ways of beefing up development and engaging in expanding cooperation. Moreover, the two sides during the phone call addressed the ongoing regional and international affairs, President's office informed without disclosing further details.

US expresses concern over meeting

The United States raised concerns over reports of a meeting between United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Syria President Bashar Assad. Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price asserted that the US is "concerned by reports of this meeting and the signal it sends." During the press briefing, Price also called Bashar al-Assad a "brutal dictator." 

"We are concerned by reports of this meeting and the signal it sends. As we’ve said before, this administration will not express any support for efforts to normalise or to rehabilitate," Ned Price said at a press briefing.

(With Inputs from AP)

