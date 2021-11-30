Taliban Claims UAE Has Prohibited Political Participation Of Ex-Afghan President Ghani

The United Arab Emirates has prohibited former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani from participating in Afghan politics while residing in Dubai, an official from the Taliban regime claimed. Ahmadullah Wasiq, who is a member of the Taliban regime, revealed that the UAE has imposed restrictions on Ghani along with his close advisors and other exiled leaders, as per the Middle East Eye news website.

Clarifying the announcement, Ahmadullah Wasiq wrote on Twitter, "The UAE imposed restrictions on the political activities of all officials of (former president) Ashraf Ghani's administration who live in Dubai and other cities." He further highlighted that apart from Ashraf Ghani, Ata Mohammad Noor, and Mohib were among those who were restricted.

According to TOLO news, the UAE has neither verified nor issued any remark on the claimed constraints on the former Afghan President and his advisers' involvement in political activities. Furthermore, the deputy spokesperson of the Taliban, Inamullah Samangani stated, "Considering today's situation, world countries have understood how to move toward Afghanistan and they will not allow anyone to have political activities in their countries." The Spokesperson further described that the UAE has so far not discussed the situation.

Ghani's family and the chief of the Jamiat-e-Islami rejected the restriction claims

As per the Middle East Eye, it is worth noting that the latest claim of the restriction came from the Taliban after the UAE conducted discussions with the Taliban to administer Kabul airport. On the contrary, Ghani's family and Ata Mohammad Noor (chief of the Jamiat-e-Islami Afghanistan splinter party), have rejected the claimed limitations on the former Afghan President, TOLO news reported.

Furthermore, Hashmat Ghani, the former president's brother, remarked that the UAE's policy regarding politicians residing there implies that no one is allowed to participate in political activity. He further explained that these protocols by the UAE apply to all presidents, not only Ashraf Ghani. Benazir Bhutto and Thailand's former prime leader Thaksin Shinawatra were subjected to these processes too, he added.

Meanwhile, TOLO news quoted a political expert as saying that the Taliban has increased pressure on Arab nations, notably the UAE, in which a large number of former officials reside. This is reportedly an attempt to limit the former officials' political participation and ban their political agenda to get recognition.

In addition to this, former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani departed the war-torn nation earlier this year after Taliban took control of Kabul and other key towns throughout the nation. Ghani later apologised to Afghans for fleeing, and defended his departure as a precaution to avert widespread bloodshed across the nation.

(Image: Twitter/ @WasiqAhmadullah/ AP)