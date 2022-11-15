Terrorist Who Led Istanbul Attack Was Trained By US Instructors, Claims Report

In a key development, it has come to the fore that Syrian citizen Ahlam Albashir, who carried out the blast in Instanbul's Istiklal street on November 13 had been trained by instructors who belonged from the United States, TASS reported citing Yeni Safak. The attack was ordered by a Syrian branch of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), banned in Turkey.

The attacker had left a bag with an explosive device on a bench and was detained by the authorities after 10 hours, the newspaper noted. More than 1,200 surveillance cameras and other technologies were used by Istanbul police officials to track down the terrorist. On Monday, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu confirmed the arrest of Albashir along with 45 other people who were believed to be involved in the attack.

The Istanbul General Directorate of Security confirmed that Albashier was sent by the PKK months ago from the Syrian city of Kobani and worked in textiles. During the interrogation, she confessed to the crime and also revealed that she was trained as a special intelligence agent by the PKK/PYD/YPG and received instructions from Ayn al-Arab in northern Syria, where the terrorist organization has its headquarters.

At least six people were killed and 53 were wounded after the attack on Sunday. In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Turkey rejected condolences extended by the United States over the deaths of six people. Notably, the Turkish government views Washington as the supplier of weapons to Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, deemed "terrorists" by Ankara, a claim that has been repeatedly rejected by the US.

"We do not accept the US Embassy's message of condolences." "We reject it," said Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu in televised comments. Notably, the victims of the attack included a nine-year-old girl and her father, as well as a 15-year-old girl and her mother.

Image: AP