Turkey accuses Greece of 'harassing' research vessel in Aegean sea

The Turkish government, on February 23, accused the Greek military of harassing a Turkish research vehicle in the west of the Islands of Lemnos in the Aegean Sea. Speaking to reporters, the Turkish defence minister revealed that, on February 22, four Greek F-16 fighter jets harassed the TCG Cesme, with one of them even dropping a type of flare used to deceive enemy radar two nautical miles from the vessel. However, Hulusi Akar, added that country’s naval forces gave an “adequate response” to the intimidation but did not reveal any further details.

“It was an act of harassment, which our Greek neighbours carry out frequently. We gave the necessary response in line with rules,” Akar told media reporters.

The relationship between Greece and Turkey has been alternating between periods of hostile acts and reconciliation ever since Greek independence from the Ottoman Empire in the 19th century. The TCG Cesme, a research vessel, was deployed in the Aegean Sea in March earlier his year for conducting hydrographic survey or “scientific and technical research” concerning earthquakes. However, Greece had opposed Ankara’s move, saying it was against the spirit of renewed dialogue between the two.

Greece denies accusation

Meanwhile, the Greek defence ministry has denied the allegation of such harassment stating that no fighter plane has intimated the Greek Vessel. Although it said that its airforce planes have been conducting an exercise in the Aegean Sea on Tuesday, February 24, it was “far” away from the Turkish research ship.

Both Ankara and Athens have been warring over an oil-rich part of eastern Meditteranean. It was only a few weeks ago when both the nations resumed talks to solve the long-standing dispute. A representative from both the states met last month in Istanbul, to discuss the bilateral disputes after nearly five months.

This comes as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed the desire to "strengthen" bilateral ties with the United States under the leadership of his American counterpart Joe Biden. According to Anadolu news agency, Erdogan said he wants to establish a "win-win" relationship with the new administration in Washington. Erdogan's comment came at the launch event of a new TV news channel by the Turkish American National Steering Committee (TASC).

