Turkey Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 45,968; More Than 4,200 Victims Were Syrian Refugees

Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday that the death toll in Turkey from last month's massive earthquakes has risen to 45,968. Speaking in the southern city of Antakya devastated by the earthquakes, Soylu said 4,267 of the people killed in Turkey were Syrian citizens.

In the early morning hours of February 6 at 4:17 am, a catastrophic earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 on the Richter scale struck Southern Turkey, with its epicenter located in the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaras province. The earthquake had a significant impact on the neighboring provinces of Adıyaman, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Osmaniye, Gaziantep, Malatya, Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, and Adana, where approximately 14 million people, including 1.8 million Syrian refugees, resided. A second major earthquake, measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale, struck the region after nine hours, causing additional severe damage and destruction to already damaged buildings.

Following the earthquakes that occurred in Kahramanmaraş, aftershocks continue to affect the region. On February 20, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake, with its epicenter in the Defne district of Hatay, and another earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale, centered in Malatya on February 27, caused the collapse of many already damaged buildings and contributed to the overall death toll.

