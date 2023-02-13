Turkey Earthquake: NDRF's Dog Squad Members Julie And Romeo Rescue 6-year-old Girl

Romeo and Julie, members of India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) dog squad, had a crucial role in rescuing a six-year-old girl from the rubble in earthquake-hit Turkey. The dog squad was effective enough to detect all the information about the girl who was under tonnes of rubble.

#WATCH via ANI Multimedia | Turkey earthquake: NDRF’s Romeo-Julie save 6-year-old Beren alive from rubble in Nurdagi townhttps://t.co/L20WfjN1Mj — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

The NDRF is taking all the measures to rescue people and find people stuck in the rubble at the disaster site at Nurdagi and in different parts of Turkey that were affected due to severe earthquake that took place on February 6.

Dog handler explains about the rescue operation

The girl identified as Beren was first, found by Julie in the rubble at the Nurdagi site, informs dog handler Constable Kundan.

While speaking with ANI, he said: "We were asked by our government to facilitate search and rescue operations here in Nurdagi and we had a lead about a survivor trapped in the rubble. We asked Julie to go inside the rubble. She went in and started barking, which was a sign that she had detected a survivor trapped underneath.”

Another dog attendant said: “For reconfirmation, we have sent Romeo (Male Labrador) into the rubble and he also confirmed through barking that someone was, indeed, alive under the debris.”

No one was able to interpret the actual age of the girl at that time. After hours of rescue operation, NDRF personnel successfully saved the life of 6-year-old Beren.

At Nurdagi, where the NDRF is carrying out search and rescue operations, a six-story building fell and turned into rubble. Julie and Romeo were tasked to find the surviving souls after the NDRF was informed by the locals.

India's 'Operation Dost'

India began ‘Operation Dost’ right after the magnitude 7.8 quake jolted Turkey and directed a team of Indian Army to set up 60 Para Field Hospital. Also NDRF was asked to search and rescue the people under the rubble. India has also been providing relief and humanitarian assistance to the ‘Dost’ country.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and appreciated the efforts of NDRF. He wrote, "Proud of our NDRF. In the rescue operations in Turkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city. Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, we are committed to making @NDRFHQ the world’s leading disaster response force. #OperationDost.”