Turkey Sentences Over 300 People To Life Imprisonment Over Failed Coup In 2016

A Turkish court on Thursday, November 26 sentenced hundreds of former military officials and civilians for taking part in the 2016 coup that attempted to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government. According to the Associated Press, the court gave rigorous life sentences to the people accused of carrying out the failed coup. Several military officials sentenced were fighter jet pilots, who allegedly bombed government buildings including the Turkish parliament and presidential palace.

According to the report, a total of 475 defendants were under trial for the past three years, which included army generals and clerics. The sentencing took place at the Akinci airbase, on the outskirts of the capital, Ankara. The court sentenced 356 defendants to life imprisonment without parole for killing hundreds, injuring thousands, and attempting to overthrow the constitutional order. Seventy defendants were acquitted, while the court gave the remaining defendants prison terms ranging between six and 16 years.

The failed coup

The coup that took place on July 15 and 16, saw the country's then military chief, Gen. Hulusi Akar, who is the current defense minister, being held captive along with several other commanders at an airbase. Rebel forces took control of the major roads and news organisations, while mass arrests followed, including the detention of over 2,000 judges. F-16 fighter jets bombed government buildings, while it was also reported that a tank opened fire near the parliament. Over 300 people were killed and more than 2,100 injured during the course of the attempted coup.

Tayyip Erdogan blamed the coup attempt on US-based businessman, preacher Fethullah Gulen, who has denied his involvement in the incident. Gulen is also being tried in absentia in his home country. Gulen was once a close ally of Erdogan, but the two split after a political conflict arose between the ruling the AKP and the Gulen movement in 2013.

(Image Credit: AP)