Turkish President Calls Bomb Blast In Istanbul 'an Attack'; Confirms At Least 6 Dead

After a bomb blast rocked Istanbul, the Turkish President addressed the media on Sunday. In his brief address, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called the explosion on the main street an 'attack' and confirmed that six people have died and 53 have been wounded in the incident.

#BREAKING | Turkish President Erdogan calls explosion on main street in Istanbul an "attack"; says 6 people killed and 53 wounded - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/iaRRDK6DLI — Republic (@republic) November 13, 2022

Bomb blast in Istanbul

An explosion on one of Istanbul's most popular pedestrian thoroughfares- Taksim Istiklal Street- occurred at around 16.20 (GMT+3). A video posted online showed flames erupting and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and ran away. Other footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.

The cause of the blast on Istiklal Avenue was not immediately clear. Five prosecutors were assigned to investigate the explosion, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

Meanwhile, Turkey's media watchdog imposed a temporary ban on reporting on the explosion - a move that prevents broadcasters from showing videos of the moment of the blast or its aftermath. The Supreme Council of Radio and Television has imposed similar bans in the past, following attacks and accidents.

