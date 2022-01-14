Two India-bound Flights Escape Major Collision At Dubai Airport; Investigation Ordered

A major collision between two India-bound flights was reportedly averted during takeoff at Dubai Airport on Sunday, 9 January. The incident has helped in saving hundreds of lives. Both were Emirates planes and were scheduled for take-off at the Dubai airport, ANI reported. The EK-524 Dubai to Hyderabad was scheduled for take-off at 9:45 PM and EK-568 Dubai to Bengaluru Emirates flight was also scheduled for take-off. However, both the planes scheduled for take-off came on the same runway.

As per the schedule of the Emirates flight, there is a five-minute gap between the two take-offs. A person aware of the incident told ANI that the EK-524 Dubai to Hyderabad flight was accelerating for take-off from runway 30R at the airport. However, the crew witnessed a plane coming in the same direction at a high speed. The person added that the takeoff was rejected by ATC and the plane lowered its speed. The ATC intervened in the matter and the Emirates flight to Bengaluru took off while the Hyderabad bound Emirates flight was sent back to the taxi bay and it took off a few minutes later.

"EK-524 from Dubai-Hyderabad was accelerating for take-off from runway 30R, when the crew saw a aircraft coming in the same direction at high speed. Take-off was immediately instructed by ATC to be rejected. The aircraft slowed down safely and cleared the runway via taxiway N4, which crossed the runway. Another emirates flight EK-568, from Dubai to Bangalore, was rolling for departure was to take-off from same runway 30R," a person aware of the incident told ANI.

Emirates Air confirms incident

Speaking to ANI, an Emirates Air spokesperson confirmed the incident and informed about the safety breach. The Emirates Air spokesperson stated that the air traffic control directed the flight EK 524 to reject take-off on 9 January for its departure to Dubai. The spokesperson added that the instruction was "completed successfully" and caused "no aircraft damage".

The Emirates Air spokesperson stressed that safety is their priority and they are conducting an internal review. The UAE's aviation investigation body, The Air Accident Investigation Sector (AAIS), is also investigating the incident. As per the news report, the flight from Dubai to Hyderabad was rolling for departure without ATC clearance.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: Unsplash/Representative)