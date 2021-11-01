UAE Decries Houthi's Attempt To Target Saudi's Khamis Mushait With Explosives-laden Drone

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has denounced the Houthi terrorist militias' attempt to use an explosives-laden drone to target citizens and civilian sites in Saudi Arabia's city of Khamis Mushait. The drone was intercepted and destroyed by Coalition Forces. The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said in a statement that the Houthi militia's terrorist acts demonstrate its flagrant disdain for the international community and all international rules and standards.

The Ministry also requested the international community to take swift and decisive action to stop these recurrent acts, which target critical infrastructure and pose a threat to the Kingdom's security and stability. It further stated that the continuous threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of this militia's attempts to undermine regional security and stability.

The UAE's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the face of these terrorist acts, as well as its unwavering commitment to oppose any threat to its security and stability, was reaffirmed by MoFAIC, which also confirmed its support for any measures the Kingdom may take to ensure the safety of its citizens and residents.

"The security of the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are inextricably linked, and any danger to the Kingdom's security and stability is a threat to the UAE's security and stability," the Ministry stated, reported ANI citing WAM news agency.

UAE recalls envoy to Lebanon amid political crisis

Meanwhile, the UAE has opted to withdraw its ambassador to Lebanon for talks in solidarity with Riyadh, as well as prohibit its people from visiting the country, reported WAM citing MoFAIC. Four Gulf states, led by Saudi Arabia, have withdrawn their envoys from Lebanon, inflicting a significant blow to the Mediterranean country as it struggles to overcome its worst economic crisis in decades.

The oil-rich Gulf states, to which Lebanon had previously sought financial support, withdrew their diplomats and fired Beirut's envoy after Lebanon's communications minister refused to apologise for criticising the Saudi-led war in Yemen. In recent years, Gulf states have grown more dissatisfied with Lebanon's politics, particularly about Hezbollah's (a Lebanese Shia Islamist political party and militant force) growing political and paramilitary strength as well as corruption, and the government's failure to enact reforms.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP