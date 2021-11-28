UAE Enacts 40 Legislative Reforms; Includes Women Safety, New Criminal Code

UAE’s President Sheikh Khalifa has formally approved one of the most extensive legal reforms in the country’s history revising over 40 laws involving women’s safety, personal data protection, copyright rules, and the means to combat the disinformation. While some of the laws of the country’s legal system were amended, many new ones were introduced and some others were updated in order to strengthen the UAE’s economy, boost investment and commercial opportunities, maximise social stability, security and ensure the rights of institutions and the UAE citizens, Emirates News Agency reported Saturday.

In a landmark move, UAE decriminalised the consensual relationships outside of marriages adhering to the needs of the changing times. Additionally, children conceived to the non-married couple will now be recognised and cared for in UAE, as per the new reforms. The government will now provide identification papers and travel documents to the children but the couple will have to either marry or singly or jointly acknowledge the child, reports confirmed. These laws will come into effect on January 2, 2022.

Laws around extramarital relationships relaxed, ‘public disorder’ now risks criminal penalties

In another groundbreaking reform, UAE eased the laws around the extramarital relationships, removing the state’s interference, as well as strengthening the protection for the women under the Federal Crime and Punishment Law, ensuring their public safety and security. Major changes were also introduced to the conviction of the rapists, and a new reformed law stipulates life imprisonment for rapists that are minors, under the legal age of 18 or disabled. The sentences can now be extended to capital punishment. Laws have now been formed related to data privacy, spreading disinformation and fake news, as well as electronic fraud and protecting personal data laws were established.

Investors and entrepreneurs can now invest in onshore firms. Those responsible for ‘public disorder’ in UAE now risk criminal penalties. Jail term has been proposed under the new laws for those involved in sale, provision or incitement or inducement to consume alcohol to any person below 21 years of age. Consumption of alcohol in a public place was also banned. Anyone who commits, or participates in, a premeditated murder on a UAE citizen will now be convicted by the country under separate provisions. Those involved in assaults will now be penalised with Dh10,000 and five to 20 years of imprisonment. For minors, 10 years of imprisonment will be applied. Meanwhile, any consensual extramarital sex will result in a prison term of at least six months.

With respect to social media, and the internet, any crime committed online that amounts to bullying, online harassment, and the dissemination of unauthentic information will now lead to a criminal offence. Laws were strengthened to deter electronic fraud and maintain the privacy and rights of UAE citizens. Propelling fake advertising or product promotions that lead to monetary cheating or deceit including unlicensed trade of cryptocurrencies will now be punishable under the laws. UAE courts have been given sole authority to confiscate devices, software, or any information that came in handy in pursuit of online crime.