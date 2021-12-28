UAE Issues Arab World's First Non-Muslim Civil Marriage Contract To Canadian Couple

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday issued the Arab World’s first civil marriage license to a non-Muslim couple flipping the age-long personal status laws on marriage and divorce that are based on Islamic Sharia principles. The move comes as, in November 2021, the federation made a formal announcement that the non-muslims would be allowed to marry, divorce, and get joint child custody under civil law in Abu Dhabi in accordance with the new decree issued by ruler Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The UAE witnessed the region’s first-ever ‘non-Muslim’ civil marriage which was reportedly officiated by a court of the Islamic country. Arab’s domestic news outlets reported that the newly-wedded non-muslim couple are Canadian nationals and the ceremony was held via a video conference in accordance with rules set by the law.

“The happy couple expressed their thanks and gratitude for facilitating the civil marriage contract service in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and expressed their appreciation for the efforts made both in terms of organisation, ease of application, and speed in concluding the authentication procedures,” UAE’s Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported. “Civil marriage registration service is now available on the official website of the Judicial Department, for both residents and visiting tourists. The contracting and registration of marriage is done remotely through video conferencing technology,” it added.

Non-Muslim wedding represents 'inclusivity'

WAM reported Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), as saying that the non-muslim wedding was allowed by the Islamic leadership as it “supports the ongoing development efforts of the legislative and judicial system to ensure that it keeps pace with the various developments and evolutions.” He then added that the norm thus “contributes to the consolidation of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s position as a world-leading destination for skills and expertise from around the world.”

The UAE upholds non-Muslim rights and civil principles, said Abri, and the wedding reflects the positive image and the tolerance of the UAE and the Islamic religion. In the Gulf state, the overseas residents make approximately 90 percent of the 10-million population, and the UAE is now looking to be more inclusive and liberal for overseas travellers. The Canadian couple got married in the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi.