UAE Makes Strong Endorsement Of India's Bid For Permanent UNSC Membership

As India assumed the presidency of the United Nations Security Council in December 2022, its geopolitical steadfast ally United Arab Emirates (UAE) made a strong endorsement for the country's permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Other countries, such as France, and the United Kingdom (UK) also endorsed India's permanent seat. UAE's minister Noura Bint Mohammed Al Kaabi congratulated India and its UN mission on what she described as a very successful eight term on the Security Council. Speaking at the UNSC Open Debate on 'Maintenance of International Peace & Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism' Al Kaabi hailed India's voice on the multilateral global forum, as he pushed for New Delhi's permanent membership.

"Your voice at this chamber is necessary and UAE reiterates its endorsement of India's bid for permanent membership of the reformed UNSC," said UAE's Noura Bint Mohammed Al Kaabi.

India, a non permanent member at UNSC currently

UN Security Council, which is tasked with maintaining global peace, prosperity, and security, is empowered to impose binding obligations on the 193 UN member states. There are five permanent members in the 15-nation Council, referred to as P5 based on their importance in the aftermath of World War II—the US, UK, France, China and Russia, all of whom have supported a permanent seat for India in the UN body. The ten non-permanent members are elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly end of every year, currently, these are:

Albania (2023)

Brazil (2023)

Gabon (2023)

Ghana (2023)

India (2022)

Ireland (2022)

Kenya (2022)

Mexico (2022)

Norway (2022)

United Arab Emirates (2023)

UN has more than 50 member States that are not members of the Security Council. They can participate without a vote in discussions when the Council considers that country's interests are affected. UK Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dame Barbara Woodward on Wednesday pushed for India's permanent membership, saying that Security Council should represent the world more inclusively as it is today.

The UK pressed for the expansion of members in both the permanent and non-permanent categories owing to more countries' say in global affairs. UK Foreign Secretary also publicly reiterated support for new permanent seats for Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan, she reiterated. Meanwhile, the Permanent Representative of France to the UN, Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere, also stated that Paris supports the expansion of the Security Council. This was taking into account that there was the emergence of new powers globally. France, therefore, pushed for the candidacies of Germany, Brazil, India, and Japan as permanent members.

Earlier, Russian Finance Minister Sergey Lavrov also expressed support for India as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. Lavrov noted that India is a key international actor with respect to geopolitics and global affairs. Addressing the 77th UN General Assembly, Lavrov stressed that India is a worthy candidate for permanent membership. Barring China, all four permanent members of the UNSC support India's candidacy for permanent membership.