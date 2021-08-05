UAE Relaxes Travel Restrictions; Flights To Sharjah, Dubai Resume From Cochin Airport

After UAE allows passengers from India, Air Arabia and Emirates operated one flight each to the UAE on August 5 morning, from Cochin International Airport in Kerala. The two flights departed for the United Arab Emirates early morning after a new travel protocol eased COVID-19 restrictions. The ease in COVID restrictions allowed passengers from 6 countries, including India, to arrive in the UAE. The CIAL also initiated a dialogue with both UAE and Indian airlines to schedule departure operations. Airlines like Fly Dubai, Etihad, Air India Express, Indigo and Spice Jet are expected to begin UAE flight departure services soon.

The Air Arabia flight G9-426 departed to Sharjah at 3:50 am with 69 passengers on board. The Emirates flight operated EK 531 to Dubai with 99 passengers on board, and the flight departed at 10.30 am. S Suhas IAS, CIAL Managing Director, said that the smooth and swift commencement of International departures was due to the operational efficiency of CIAL. He also credited the other stakeholders like airlines, customs, immigration and ground handling agencies for the smooth operations and flights.

As per the schedules that have been released, the Air Arabia airline will be operating 2 regular daily flights (G9 421/422 SHJ-COK-SHJ 1530/1640 and G9 427/428 SHJ-COK-SHJ 1840/1920) in Sharjah Sector from August 7. Emirates will be operating a daily flight (EK 530/531 DXB 0844/1030 in Dubai Sector.

Suhas said, "CIAL has been doing intense follow up with the UAE aviation communities and we were able to start the Rapid PCR-testing centre at the departure terminal in a week succeeding to the announcement of Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management's which made it mandatory for the passengers from India. Following that Dubai authority issued a guideline on 3rd August accepting eligible passengers from India from August 5 and we facilitated a departure flight operation in the wee hours of the opening day itself".

New travel guidelines for Indians travelling to UAE

As per the new travel guidelines issued by UAE authorities, Indians who own resident visas, are fully vaccinated in UAE and have completed 14 days after the second dose will be permitted to UAE. This will be allowed on acceptance of their registration with either the GDRFA Dubai or ICA UAE. The passengers must have a negative PCR test certificate with 48 hrs validity and also undergo a Rapid PCR test at the departure airport. Other than India, the ban has been lifted for Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda. The UAE's National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) put out a tweet saying, "These categories include those with valid residency permits who have received full vaccination doses in the UAE and 14 days have passed since receiving the second dose and who have vaccination certificates approved by the official authorities in the country."

(With inputs from ANI)

Image Credits: ANI/ PIXABAY/ SHUTTERSTOCK/ REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE