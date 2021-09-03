UAE Sends Plane Carrying Food And Medical Assistance To Afghanistan: Reports

In a recent development, the United Arab Emirates sent a plane carrying food, water, and medical aid to Afghanistan on Friday. This came after US troops completely withdrew from the war-torn country on August 31. As per media reports, the UAE has sent this aid on humanitarian grounds to support Afghan nationals who have not left the country.

UAE sends plane carrying food and medical aid to Afghanistan

Since the terror outfit of Afghanistan took control of the country, this is going to be the first flight carrying medical and food aid to Afghanistan. The evacuation operation, which had been going on for a few weeks, also came to an end on August 31, when the US military left the area. As many as 1,23,000 people from various countries, including Afghanistan, were airlifted to different countries.

Earlier, on Tuesday, when the US troops left Afghanistan, the Taliban militants celebrated with massive gunfire in Kabul. The US Army settled in Afghanistan and toppled the Taliban regime in 2001 after Al-Qaeda launched the 9/11 attack on the US. However, after 20 years of a tough fight, the Taliban once again came into power, which has escalated fear among western countries that Afghanistan could again become a haven for extremists launching more attacks on other countries.

Notably, the UAE is one of the other Gulf states that have played an important part in the evacuation operation, sending flights for Afghan civilians along with Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

Current situation in Afghanistan

After the Taliban took the power in the war-torn country, they have been figuring out ways to run the government. As per the latest reports, Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar, who is one of the supreme leaders of the Taliban, is likely to become the head of the Taliban government. The terrorist group is soon likely to announce the formation of a new government in Kabul on the lines of the Iranian leadership. So far, there has been no confirmation of the leadership. However, several names are doing the rounds. Meanwhile, the new Taliban regime is trying to cover up its brutal image.



