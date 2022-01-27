Prosecutors in Abu Dhabi, UAE have summoned people who have been posting the videos on social media that show the Emirati Defense Forces intercepting missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthis at the nation’s capital Abu Dhabi. UAE Attorney General Hamad Al-Shamsi told the official WAM news agency that this footage showed the positions, installations, strategic points, and other vital sites of the Emirati military forces, while they were engaged in an operation against Iran-aligned Houthis’ offensive from within the Yemen territory.

Slamming the footage that showed Emirati armed forces deterring the missiles directed into Abu Dhabi posted by the UAE nationals, General Hamad Al-Shamsi asserted that such acts “may affect the security of the forces, and stability of the region.” He warned that those posting the visuals will be pursued legally. It wasn’t immediately clear if the warning was also directed at the journalists in the United Arab Emirates who may have filmed such an incident.

The UAE had updated on its official Twitter handle that its F-16 fighter jet destroyed a Houthi missile launcher in Al-Jawf in northern Yemen "immediately after the faction launched two ballistic missiles at Abu Dhabi. The defense ministry only posted a monochrome hazy visual of the location. The attack came just a week after the Iran-aligned Houthis, previously designated as a terrorist organization by the Trump administration killed three people in a drone and missile assault including two Indian nationals.

MOD Joint Operations Command announces that at 04:10 hrs Yemen time an F-16 destroyed a ballistic missile launcher in Al Jawf, immediately after it launched two ballistic missiles at Abu Dhabi. They were successfully intercepted by our air defence systems. Video attached. pic.twitter.com/laFEq3qqLm — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) January 24, 2022

In another take by the Associated Press that released coloured images of the location, it was reported that the United Arab Emirates [UAE] relies on millions of foreign income for its economic survival; a perception of instability threatens this economic model as citizens went on a spree posting content related to the ongoing offensive in Abu Dhabi. Dubai, a tourism hub for overseas travellers has been viewed as the “safe and predictable corner of the Middle East,” AP analysts reported, adding that the UAE collects millions in tourism and is a prime choice for migrant workers from South Asia and the Philippines.

'Fear and panic whipped up'

UAE’s Attorney General Hamad Al-Shamsi meanwhile said that the content about the military’s operation was “illegal” as he warned against both “publishing and circulating such material on social media websites.” It was not revealed how many people were summoned nor did the UAE provide the details about the legal repercussions that they might face. AP quoted the prosecutor saying that these footages impact the nation, and could amount to “societal peace being threatened and fear and panic being whipped up.”

Several such visuals were shared on Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and other social media sites that demonstrated the night sky lighted up with fire, and interceptor missiles racing to target them to deter them from landing in the urban setting or causing civilian casualties. MENA Rights Group, DAWN, and Reporters without Borders condemned UAE as they said that the state has been involved in curbing the online speech.”UAE imposes a prison sentence on anyone who uses the internet to share, document, or report information that could harm the state’s interests,” AP quoted these organizations as saying.