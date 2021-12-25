UN Approves Investigation Into Israel's Alleged War Crime During 11-day War With Palestine

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has approved an open-ended international investigation into Israel’s treatment of Palestine. In May, the UN’s Human Rights Body (OHCHR) had first voted to initiate a probe into whether or not Israel committed war crimes during the 11-day war, which eventually lead to the deaths of over 200 people. While the proposal was staunchly opposed by the Zionist regime, OHCHR had moved ahead with the resolution 24-9 vote, with 14 abstentions.

On Thursday, UNGA gave a go-ahead to the budget requirements of the investigation. The vote saw 124 countries in support of the probe with eight in opposition. A total of 24 countries including Australia, Germany and Canada were in abstention. Those who opposed the bill included Israel, the US, Hungary and the Pacific nations of the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau and Papua New Guinea. According to the Times of Israel, the resolution called for the creation of a permanent ‘Commission of Inquiry’ to monitor reports and question any rights abuses in Palestine. It is imperative to note here that Israel has multiple times accused the UN of being biased in favour of Palestine.

On May 10, Gaza-based terror outfit Hamas fired its first projectile onto Israel, starting 11 days of obliterating aerials exchanges between the warring sides. As the conflict turned bloodier and the international call for peace gained momentum, a truce was signed. The war claimed over 200 lives, including women and children on both sides.

However, experts deem the pact to be short-lived as both Israel and Hamas continue to claim victory against each other and attack each other's territories. It is imperative to note that quasi-democratic group Hamas and the State of Israel have fought four bitter wars in just over a decade and each of them has ended inconclusively.

ICC investigation

Separately in March 2021, the International Criminal Council (ICC) announced an investigation into possible war crimes in West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem since June 2014. Back then, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had welcomed the probe asserting that it was long overdue, but, the zionist regime had refused to co-operate with former PM Benjamin Netanyahu even terming it as an “attack on Israel”.

Image: AP