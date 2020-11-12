UN Atomic Watchdog Reports Iran's Violation Of Nuclear Deal Limits On Uranium Stockpile

UN atomic watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday said that Iran continues to expand its stockpile of low-enriched uranium far beyond the limits set in the 2015 landmark nuclear deal with world powers. As of November 2, Iran had a stockpile of 2,442.9 kilograms of low-enriched uranium; the quantity was up from 2,105.4 kilograms stockpile that was reported on August 25, IAEA noted in its report to member countries that was accessed by The Associated Press.

According to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or the Iran nuclear deal signed in 2015 with the United States, Germany, Britain, France, China and Russia, Iran is allowed to keep a low-enriched uranium stockpile of 202.8 kilograms. As per reports, IAEA said that the stockpile of enriched uranium is enough to produce a weapon and stated that Iran is enriching uranium to a purity of up to 4.5 percent, while the 2015 nuclear agreement doesn't allow the purity to be above 3.67 percent.

READ | In Iran, a massive cemetery struggles to keep up with virus

READ | Iran to impose business curfew in capital as virus surges

Iran's previous violations for the increased stockpile of enriched uranium

This is not the first time that IAEA has flagged Iran for the increased stockpile of enriched uranium. Earlier in September, IAEA said that Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium has increased since it was last measured in May this year. The UN's atomic watchdog said Iran is continuing to increase its stockpile of enriched uranium in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Prior to this in August, Iran had agreed to provide the IAEA access to its two suspected nuclear sites for verification activities after long denying permission for nuclear inspection in the country. According to reports, IAEA informed of Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium increasing from 1,571.6 kilograms in May to 2,105.4 kilograms by August 25.

READ | Iran pardons 157 detained after antigovernment protests

READ | IAEA finds Iran increasing its enriched uranium stockpile, cites violation of nuclear deal

(With agency inputs; Image Credits - Unsplash/AP)