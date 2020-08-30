UN Expresses Concern Over Libya As Prime Minister Sarraj Sacks Interior Minister Bashaga

United Nations raised concerns over “a dramatic turn of events” in Libya's civil war after a power struggle between leaders of the Tripoli-based government emerged amid anti-corruption protests on Saturday, August 29.

According to the reports, widespread protests erupted earlier this week in western Libya which is controlled by forces loyal to the UN-supported government. In addition, the local militants allied with the government are reported to have opened fire on protestors with rifles and truck-mounted guns and even kidnapped some demonstrators in Tripoli.

READ: Libya's Tripoli- Based Gov Suspends Minister After Shooting

Associated Press quoted the UN mission as saying, "Libya is witnessing a dramatic turn of events that underlines the urgent need to return to a full and inclusive political process".

Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj and his interior minister, Fathi Bashaga, allegedly accused “outlawed infiltrators” for instigation of violence. Sarraj said that the protestors did not take any necessary permits for their rally and described the demonstrations as “riots.”

READ: Media Watchdog Urges Libyan Gov't To Release Reporter

Sarraj suspends Bashaga

However, Sarraj suspended Bashaga on Friday and initiated an administrative investigation after the interior minister accused a government-allied militia of attacking the peaceful protesters in Tripoli this week. As per reports, the suspension of the interior minister led the militias in Tripoli to celebrate the decision by firing weapons into the air.

The UN mission in Libya, UNSMIL, expressed concerns about the excessive use of forces against demonstrators as well as the arbitrary arrest of a number of civilians. Moreover, reports did not clarify how many people were detained. The US Embassy in Libya retweeted the UNSMIL's statement and urged the two Libyan leaders to cooperate in the interests of the common people.

According to the reports, the UN also said that it is deeply concerned about "on-going human rights violations and abuses” in the coastal city of Sirte controlled by Khalifa Hifter’s forces since January. It added that at least one civilian was killed and others were arrested.

Libya dove into mayhem when a NATO-supported uprising in 2011 overturned long-term dictator Moammar Gadhafi. At present, the oil-rich African nation stands split between rival east and west-based organisations, each supported by different armed groups and foreign governments.

(With AP inputs)

READ: Libyan Commander Dismisses Rivals' Cease-fire As 'deception'

READ: Libyan Commander: Head-of-state Status Grants Legal Immunity