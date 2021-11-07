UN Mission In Iraq Denounces Assassination Attempt Against PM Al-Kadhimi, Calls For Peace

The UN Assistance Mission in Iraq denounced the murder attempt on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Sunday, November 7 and urged for calm and care. The UN Assistance Mission in Iraq shared the image of a statement from their official Twitter handle on Sunday. The caption read, "UNAMI strongly condemns assassination attempt on Iraqi Prime Minister".

Al-Kadhimi's residential place was targeted by drone and rocket attacks early on Sunday, according to Al Arabiya. The Prime Minister was rushed to the hospital for treatment, where he stated that he was alright. According to two Iraqi sources, as reported by AP, seven of Prime Minister Mustafa al-security Kadhimi's guards were injured in the attack by at least two armed drones in Baghdad's heavily protected Green Zone area.

Al-Kadhimi escaped unscathed. Later, he appeared on Iraqi television, sat behind a desk in a white shirt, calm and serene. His left hand looked like it was covered in a bandage. A small cut was confirmed by an aide, according to AP.

"The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) condemns in the strongest terms the assassination attempt against Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. The Mission expresses its relief that the Prime Minister was not hurt in the drone attack on his residence in Baghdad," the statement issued by the mission read.

UNAMI calls for calm and restraint from all sides

The mission echoed the Prime Minister's call for calm, adding that it strongly encourages all parties to accept responsibility and engage in dialogue to reduce political tensions, while keeping Iraq's national interests in mind. The attacks come amid a rise in tensions between the country's security forces and activists who took to the streets on Friday to protest the results of the October parliamentary elections.

"Terrorism, violence and unlawful acts must not be allowed to undermine Iraq’s stability and derail its democratic process. The United Nations stands by all Iraqis who long for peace and stability; they deserve nothing less," the UNAMI concluded.

Heavy gunfire exchanges were also heard near Baghdad's Green Zone. The country's Interior Ministry labelled the assassination attempt on Al-Kadhimi a terrorist crime, adding that the attack was carried out with the assistance of three drones, two of which were shot down.

Nobody claimed responsibility for carrying out the attack, but suspicion was instantly cast on Iran-backed militants who had publicly attacked and threatened Al-Kadhimi. It occurred during a standoff between security forces and pro-Iran Shiite militias, whose followers had been camped outside the Green Zone for about a month.

Image: AP