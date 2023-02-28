UN Raises $1.2 Billion To Aid Millions Facing 'humanitarian Crisis' In The War-torn Yemen

The United Nations (UN) has announced that it has raised $1.2 billion from donors towards its $4.3 billion Yemen aid plan. The plan aims to provide urgent assistance to millions of Yemenis who are facing extreme humanitarian crisis due to the ongoing conflict, economic collapse, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, called the funding "a remarkable success", adding that the "generosity of donors is a lifeline for millions of Yemenis who depend on assistance to survive", according to a statement.

Yemen has been engulfed in a brutal conflict since 2014, when Houthi rebels took control of the capital, Sana'a, and forced the internationally recognised government to flee. The conflict has escalated into a full-blown civil war, with various regional and international actors involved in the fighting.

80 per cent of Yemen's population requires humanitarian assistance

The conflict has had a devastating impact on Yemen's population. Over 20 million people, or about 80% of the country's population, require humanitarian assistance, and more than 16 million people are food insecure. The country is also grappling with the world's worst cholera outbreak and is now at the brink of a COVID-19 disaster, with a fragile health system and limited resources.

The Yemen Aid Plan aims to provide life-saving assistance to 16 million people, including food, healthcare, and shelter, as well as water and sanitation services. The plan also seeks to support the country's struggling economy, create job opportunities, and provide education and protection for children.

The UN's efforts to raise funds for Yemen's humanitarian crisis have been ongoing since the conflict began. In 2018, the UN and its partners launched the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan, which aimed to raise $2.96 billion to provide assistance to 13 million people. However, the plan was only 65% funded, leaving millions of Yemenis without the support they desperately needed.

'Much more money is needed to meet the massive needs in Yemen': UN

The UN has urged the donors to continue their support for Yemen, stating that more funding is urgently needed to address the country's humanitarian crisis. The UN's Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, stated that "despite this success, much more money is needed to meet the massive needs in Yemen," adding that "the international community must continue to fund the relief effort to prevent the people of Yemen from sliding into a deeper humanitarian catastrophe."