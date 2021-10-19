UNICEF Spokesperson Says 10000 Children Killed Or Maimed During Yemen's Long Conflict

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder raised concern over the condition of children in Yemen and told reporters that over 10,000 children in the country were killed or injured in violence in the conflict and termed it a "shameful milestone". He urged all the parties to the conflict to end the fighting. This is the tally that the United Nations' was able to verify and highlighted that many more child deaths and injuries have been unrecorded.

Speaking at a press briefing at Palais des Nations in Geneva, UNICEF's James Elder underscored that 4 out of every 5 children needed humanitarian assistance in Yemen. James Elder told reporters that the new numbers amount to four children killed or injured every day. He further stated that 400,000 children have been suffering from 'severe acute malnutrition'. Furthermore, 1.7 million children have been internally displaced due to the violence. He revealed that 15 million people, which includes 8.5 million children have no access to safe water, sanitation, or hygiene.

While speaking to reporters, he highlighted the condition of children in schools. He pointed out that over two million children have dropped out of school and added that another four million were at risk of dropping out. He informed that had just visited the north and south of Yemen, where he met children. He met paediatricians, teachers, nurses and all of them shared personal stories that showcase the situation of the country. Elder highlighted the efforts of UNICEF in the country for treatment of severe acute malnutrition, COVID vaccines and providing access to safe water. He underlined that in order to carry out humanitarian work in Yemen till mid-2022, they urgently need more than US$235 million.

"UNICEF urgently needs more than US$235 million to continue its life-saving work in Yemen till mid-2022. Otherwise, the agency will be forced to scale down or stop its vital assistance for vulnerable children," James Elder told reporters.

Image: AP