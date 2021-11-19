United Nations Condemns Rebels' Capture Of Defunct US Embassy In Yemen, Demands Withdrawal

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) condemned the infiltration and seizure of the now-closed US Embassy in Yemen's capital, Sanaa as well as the imprisonment of dozens of Houthi rebels on Thursday. According to a statement signed by the members of the UNSC, an immediate withdrawal of all Houthi rebels from the premises and the immediate and safe release of those still detained was appealed.

Last week, US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that diplomatic efforts had succeeded in freeing most of the imprisoned employees but that many still remained in jail. He stated at the time that they are working to release the others. The Security Council emphasised that the Vienna Convention prohibits any intrusion into the diplomatic property as well as the inviolability of the premises from searches and seizures. The council also said that the archives of a diplomatic mission that has been temporarily closed must be respected and protected.

United Nations demanded the return of two UN officials who were kidnapped by Yemeni rebels

The announcement came after the United Nations demanded the return of two UN officials who were kidnapped by Yemeni rebels earlier this month. Senior Houthi officials assured U.N. officials last week that the two men, both Yemenis, would be released, according to U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Wednesday.

However, Dujarric stated that they have not yet been released on Thursday. The UN employees work for the UN Human Rights Office and UNESCO, according to him, and were detained on November 5 and 7.

Yemen has been torn apart by civil conflict since the Houthis, who are backed by Iran, gained control of the capital, Sanaa, and much of the northern part of the country in 2014, compelling the internationally recognised government to evacuate to the south. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition, backed by the US, entered the conflict to try to reinstall President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. The conflict is producing the world's worst humanitarian crisis despite a relentless air campaign and ground warfare.

US Special Envoy for Yemen will travel to Riyadh and Manama

The US State Department stated on Tuesday that Tim Lenderking, the US Special Envoy for Yemen will travel to Riyadh and Manama to join an interagency team to coordinate approaches to regional security and a wide range of problems with Iran. Lenderking will meet with senior authorities to discuss efforts to promote a UN-led, inclusive peace process in Yemen.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP