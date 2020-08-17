United Nations, Huthi Rebels At Impasse Over Stranded Oil Tanker Off Yemen Coast

Huthi rebels and the United Nations have once again reached an impasse over a decaying oil tanker off the coast of Yemen. According to reports, the United Nations is concerned that the 45-year old tanker could cause a major oil spill or/and explosion that could have devastating environmental and humanitarian consequences.

Abandoned tanker poses significant risk

According to reports, the oil tanker has been lying abandoned near Hudaydah port since 2015 and in 2019 sprang a leak. The oil tanker was originally abandoned after its engine room was flooded with seawater thereby causing concerns that water may destabilise the vessel. The oil tanker contains 1.1 million barrels of crude oil on board.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is worried that any leak in the ship, causing potential oil slick in the Red Sea, will be devastating for the marine ecosystem which sustains 30 million people, as reported. UN officials are also added that an oil spill from the tanker will force Hudaydah port to close down for months. Yemen is already facing a severe economic crisis and cannot afford to exasperate the situation.

As per reports, Huthis rebels that control much of northern Yemen have been reluctant to give UN inspectors access to the stranded oil tanker and only recently permitted them to go to the tankers. However, UN officials have stated that the necessary documentation and permits needed from the rebels have not arrived.

A spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on August 14 stated that following the tragic accidents in Beirut and the major oil spill in Mauritius, it was of utmost importance that the UN take urgent action in order to prevent possible loss of life and livelihoods.

According to reports, the rebels that aim to take control of the tanker’s $40 million cargo have accused the United Nations of bias towards Yemen’s internationally recognised government and wishes for a third and neutral country like Sweden and Germany to supervise all procedures related to the tanker.

