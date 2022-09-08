US Central Command To Construct UAVs & Defence Test Base 'Red Sands' In Saudi Arabia

As China and Saudi Arabia strengthened military cooperation and joined forces to design and build military drones in UAE, the Biden administration on Wednesday announced that it will build a new military testing facility in Saudi Arabia. At least three US defence officials familiar with the development reportedly said that the facility will be used to test new technologies to combat the threat and security risks of unmanned drones (UAVs).

The base which will be known as Red Sands Integrated Experimentation Center will be established by US Central Command (CENTCOM) where air and missile defence capabilities will be tested and integrated. The name draws similarities to White Sands Missile Range, a United States military testing facility for extended-range missiles in New Mexico. Saudi Arabia is ideal for the opening of this kind of facility as it has large swathes of government land that allow the testing of electronic warfare, signal-jamming and directed energy, without any interference from the civilian population. “With the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the centre of gravity for many future regional security endeavours, this is an opportunity,” a defence official told NBC reporters.

According to the commander of CENTCOM, Army Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, the idea was discussed among the US and Saudi Arabian officials during the key meetings held last month. “There was overwhelming support,” an official familiar with the dialogue, reportedly said.

China rivals US via military cooperation with Riyadh

Earlier this year, Saudi's Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems Co. signed an agreement with China Electronics Technology Group Corp., to start a joint venture, named Aerial Solutions.

The new corporation established out of the bilateral cooperation between Beijing and Saudi will manufacture different types of UAV systems. It would also focus on developing anti-drone solutions, electric-powered vertical-takeoff-and-landing drones, helicopter products and radar systems. In what would have been a shock to the rival US, ACES announced on Twitter that its military cooperation with Beijing is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative. China's Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. had also previously struck a deal with King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology to develop CH Class drones.