US F-22 Fighter Jets Arrive In UAE After Houthis Launch 3 Attacks In Abu Dhabi In A Month

United States F-22 fighter jets arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday in line with the part of American defence response to the recent missile attacks launched by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. While the US supports the Saudi Arabia-led coalition in the decades-old Yemen war, UAE is also a part of the coalition.

According to the Associated Press, the F-22 fighter jets or Raptors landed at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi which already hosts around 2,000 US troops. American soldiers at the base launched Patriot interceptor missiles in response to the Houthi attacks last month. It was also the first time US troops have fired the system in combat since the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq.

While the F-22 fighter jets landed in Abu Dhabi on 12 February, the American officials declined to say how many lanes were deployed in the Gulf nation or the number of airmen supporting the aircraft, citing operational security. However, the US official identified the unit involved as the 1st Fighter Wing which is located at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia. It is to note that a photo released later by the Air Force showed six F-22s in a line on a taxiway at Al-Dhafra.

"The Raptors’ presence will bolster already strong partner nation defences and puts destabilizing forces on notice that the U.S. and our partners are committed to enabling peace and stability in the region," Lt. Gen. Greg Guillot, the commander of the US Air Force’s Mideast command, said in a statement.

The deployment of F-22 fighter jets by the US came after the Iranian-backed Houthis launched at least three attacks targeting Abu Dhabi last month including one targeting a fuel depot that killed at least three and injured six others. The Houthis-launched attacks that coincided with the UAE visit of Presidents of South Korea and Israel.

Biden Discusses Regional Issues With Saudi King

Meanwhile, United States President Joe Biden, on February 9, spoke with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud to discuss the regional developments such as the Iranian-backed attacks by the Houthis against civilian targets in Saudi Arabia. Biden dialled the Saudi King as the US Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and issued a warning of a possible new missile or drone attack that may have occurred over Abu Dhabi on 9th February.

The US President highlighted Washington’s commitment to back Saudi Arabia to defend its territory and also to end the war in Yemen.

According to a readout of Biden’s call with King Salman published by the White House, both leaders discussed “regional developments and issues of mutual concern, including Iranian-enabled attacks by the Houthis against civilian targets in Saudi Arabia.”

“The President underscored the U.S. commitment to support Saudi Arabia in the defense of its people and territory from these attacks and full support for UN-led efforts to end the war in Yemen,” the statement added.

Image: AP