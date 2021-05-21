US Will Replenish Israel's Iron Dome Air Defense System, Says Biden After Ceasefire

Shortly after Israel and Hamas agreed to end the 11 day war, US President Joe Biden announced that Washington will replenish the depleted batteries of Israel’s Iron Dome Air Defense System. Addressing media reporters late Thursday, the American leader credited the anti-projectile system for saving thousands of lives -both Jews and Arabs while ensuring his full support to restore it. The Dome intercepted and neutralized most of the roughly 4,000 rockets, that were fired on Israel ever since the conflict began last week.

"The Prime Minister [of Israel, Benyamin Netanyahu]... shared with me his appreciation for the Iron Dome system, which our nations developed together and which has saved lives of countless Israeli citizens, both Arabs and Jews. I assured him of my full support to replenish Israel's Iron Dome system to ensure its defences and security in the future," Biden said in a statement.

The game-changer missile defence system was developed by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, a state-owned defence firm along with Israel’s Aerospace Industry. The development was partial funding from the US, which in total contributed US$ five billion to the project. The anti-projectile system has been one of the most important paradigms of the Israel-US relationship.

Rapid Humanitarian Aid

Additionally, Biden also promised to provide rapid humanitarian aid and reconstruction assistance to Gaza residents, who have been left scrounging for their belongings in the rubble. "We remain committed working with the United Nations and other international stakeholders to provide rapid humanitarian assistance and marshal international support for the people of Gaza and the Gaza reconstruction efforts," Biden said.

Happening Now: President Biden delivers remarks on the Middle East. https://t.co/AhiMfYPyhs — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 20, 2021

The armed conflict which began on May 10, with Hamas unleashing a barrage of long-range missiles onto Israeli territory, has claimed the lives of at least 230 Palestinians and caused rampant destruction of homes, hospitals and schools across the Gaza Strip. On the other hand, Israel also lost 12 residents, including at least three foreign nationals, a 5-year-old and a 16-year-old girl. The conflict also fuelled Arab-Jew riots across West Bank and Israeli cities including Tel Aviv-Yafo.

Image: AP