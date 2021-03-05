What To Expect As Pope Francis Starts A Historic Visit To Iraq?

Pope Francis on Friday became the first leader of the Christian faith to visit Iraq, which also holds a vital place in the Bible. Pope Francis, who will start his visit by meeting Iraqi politicians and other officials, will then call upon the Catholic clergy and seminarians of the Syrian Catholic church in Baghdad. The pope's visit to Iraq is a symbolic gesture towards the Christian communities of Iraq, who have for decades faced persecution in the Muslim-majority country.

My dear Christian brothers and sisters from #Iraq, who have testified to your faith in Jesus amid harsh sufferings: I cannot wait to see you. I am honoured to encounter a Church of martyrs: thank you for your witness! https://t.co/bgm76p31tM — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) March 4, 2021

Pope's seeking religious unity

The pope is seeking to cool down the years of strife between the Christians and Muslims in Iraq as he will also meet with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in the city of Najaf on Saturday. Najaf is the holiest city for Shiites, a sect of Islam that is a majority in Iraq. The pope will also attend an inter-religious meeting at the Plain of Ur, a place believed to be the birthplace of Abraham, the father of three Abrahamic religions - Islam, Christianity, and Judaism.

The pope was invited by Iraq's President Barham Salih in 2019. The 84-year-old clergy accepted the offer but couldn't visit earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pope was given the vaccine in January, following which he decided his first foreign trip to be Iraq.

"Dear brothers and sisters in Iraq, peace be upon you! In a few days, I will finally be among you. I long to meet you, to see your faces, and to visit your land, the ancient and extraordinary cradle of civilization. I come as a pilgrim, as a penitent pilgrim to implore forgiveness and reconciliation from the Lord after years of war and terrorism, to ask God for the consolation of hearts and the healing of wounds," the pope had said before he left for Iraq.

Pope Francis' predecessor Pope St. John Paul II was the first Vatican leader to plan a visit to Iraq in 1999. However, the visit had to be kept off the table because of the tensions that came with the invasion of the United States in 2003 and also prior to that. Pope Francis will return to Rome on March 8.

