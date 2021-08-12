Who Is Nicole Smith-Ludvik? Know The Woman Who Stood On Top Of Burj Khalifa In Emirates Ad

UK stuntwoman Nicole Smith-Ludvik caused a stir across the globe for standing on top of the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa for UAE airline Emirates advertisement. The stunning commercial, which was not shot in front of a green screen or special effect, showed Smith-Ludvik in the attire of an Emirates flight attendant standing on top of a Dubai skyscraper. The short ad left netizens across the globe starstruck with its sheer ‘daredevil-ness’ and the execution of the entire shoot.

Smith-Ludvik is a skydiving instructor and is now also among the handful of people who have climbed to the top of the world’s highest skyscraper at 828 metres. For the 33-second-long commercial, Smith-Ludvik featuring as Emirates cabin crew showing placards with the message that read, “Moving the UAE to the UK Amber List has made us feel on top of the world...Fly Emirates...Fly better.” Shortly after the same, the camera zooms out to show the woman on top of Burj Khalifa. Watch:

Who is Nicole Smith-Ludvik?

With over 21k followers on Instagram, Nicole Smith-Ludvik has described herself as a “world traveller, skydiver, yoga instructor, hiker, adventurer.” She has also quoted US author Helen Keller in her Instagram bio saying, “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.” While sharing the Emirates ad on her personal profile, she admits that it was undoubtedly the “most amazing and exciting stunts” she did in her life. Smith-Ludvik wrote, “This is, without a doubt, one of the most amazing and exciting stunts I've ever done.”

She added, “A big shout out to Emirates Airlines for your creative marketing idea! It was a pleasure being a part of the team!” Her entire social media has multiple pictures from her workouts, skydiving adventures and other scenic holidays. As per her Instagram posts, David ‘Juinor’ Ludvik is her life partner who also describes himself as World Champion Skydiver, stuntman, base jumper, photographer among other roles. Regarding his marriage with Nicole, he has said, “We always show each other love, respect, and support in everything the other person does. It’s pretty easy if you ask me.”

