WHO Says 200,000 Palestinians Need Health Aid After Gaza-Israel Conflict

World Health Organization (WHO) Wednesday warned that there are "staggering health needs" in the occupied Palestinian Territories after last month's conflict between Israel and Palestine that caused massive destruction and impact on civilian lives. "WHO is scaling up its response to provide health aid for almost 200,000 people in need across the occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT), including the West Bank,” WHO's Eastern Mediterranean regional office said in a statement.

On June 2, the WHO stated that it has provided essential medicines for trauma care and supported ambulance services for more than 2,000 injured civilians in Gaza after a ceasefire was declared between Hamas and Israel. The region witnessed one of the deadliest attacks as the two sides launched rockets, artillery shells, and airstrikes for nearly 11 days during last month. Senior UN health agency officials called for “unhindered humanitarian access” to the Gaza Strip, as they expressed alarm about the growing concerns for urgent health needs arising in the war-torn region.

Staggering health needs emerge in the occupied Palestinian territory in the wake of recent escalations: https://t.co/YEizAdNTvn pic.twitter.com/3YxhaHPECq — WHO in occupied Palestinian territory (@WHOoPt) June 2, 2021

The WHO triage has set up the treatment tents for the civilians and children outside six emergency departments in Gaza, but the situation remains “volatile”, said Dr. Rik Peeperkorn WHO Head of Office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).

77,000 civilians in Gaza displaced

As many as 278 Palestinians have died in the conflict and over 9,000 sustained serious injuries, while 12 Israeli lives were lost also and more than 700 injured. As many as 77,000 civilians in Gaza were displaced due to the conflicts and have lost homes due to destruction. Around 30 health facilities have been completely damaged amid the looming COVID-19 health crisis. “As of 31 May, 337,191 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,765 deaths have been reported in the OPT – with positive cases increasing in Gaza in recent weeks,” WHO stated, quoting figures.

The health agency launched an appeal for raising $7 million to support health operations over the next six months. The funds will be utilized to carry out health responses related to trauma and emergency care, mental health and psychosocial services, advocacy, and essential health services including for COVID-19. To date, just $2.3 million has been raised, the WHO said.