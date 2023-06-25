Wise Policies Adopted: Egypt’s Grand Mufti Hails PM Modi For Unity Among Factions In India

Acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts towards social integration in India, Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam stated that wise policies are being adopted by PM Modi in bringing co-existence between various factions in his country. He hailed PM Modi’s leadership and the development in India.

"I was honoured to meet PM Modi today, this was our second meeting. Between the two meetings, I have seen that there is great development in India. PM Modi reflects wise leadership for a big country like India," the Grand Mufti told ANI. India and Egypt can work jointly in multiple areas the Grand Mufti said.

"Wise policies are being adopted by PM Modi in bringing co-existence between the various factions in India. At the religious level, we have strong cooperation with India. The Indian side is also going to provide an Information Technology Centre of Excellence here. We have lots of scope of cooperation," he remarked. PM Narendra Modi on June 24 reached Cairo after a historic State visit to the US.

Honoured to have met the Grand Mufti of Egypt, His Eminence Prof. Shawky Ibrahim Allam. Had enriching discussions on India-Egypt ties, notably cultural and people-to-people linkages.

Discussions on religious harmony

The Grand Mufti after presenting a gift to PM Modi fondly recalled his visit to India and also noted the people-to-people connection between India and Egypt. The discussions between both leaders also focused on countering extremism and radicalisation, according to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Notably, Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, Grand Mufti of Egypt, visited India in May for a six-day visit on the invitation of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), an MEA body to enhance cultural relations between both nations and also deliberate with interlocutors in India to deepen inter-faith understanding. It’s also important to recollect in a 2018 exposition, the Grand Mufti commenting on terrorism had said, “Let me be clear by reiterating that Islam is utterly against extremism and terrorism but unless we understand the factors that provide a rationalisation for terrorism and extremism, we will never be able to eradicate this scourge.”

‘India Unit’ in Egyptian Cabinet

Earlier PM Modi also held a roundtable meeting with the Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly. Moreover, PM Modi also met the newly formed India unit in the Egyptian Cabinet, headed by Egyptian PM Madbouly. This India Unit was set up earlier this year following the state visit of the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, to India as chief guest for Republic Day 2023.

The setting up of the India Unit in @CabinetEgy indicates the priority given to India-Egypt ties. Today in Cairo, I met this Unit. PM Mostafa Madbouly and other esteemed Ministers were present in the meeting.

Prime Minister appreciated the setting up of the India Unit and welcomed this ‘whole of the government approach’ to take forward bilateral relations with India, and shared India’s readiness to work closely with Egypt in various areas of mutual interest. Discussions took place on ways to strengthen cooperation in areas like trade and investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma and people-to-people ties. Other than Prime Minister Madbouly, seven Egyptian Cabinet Ministers and senior officials were present at the meeting.