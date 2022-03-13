Yemen: Over 10,000 Children Killed Or Injured In Civil War, Reveals UNICEF Report

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Saturday revealed that more than 10,200 children have been killed or injured in the Yemeni civil war. However, it later added the actual number could be much higher than that reported. The war in the Arab world’s poorest country erupted in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital and much of the country’s north.

"Following the intensification of the conflict in 2021, violence has continued to escalate this year and as always children are the first and most to suffer," UNICEF representative to Yemen Philippe Duamelle said. Elaborating further on the number of children casualties, he noted that the actual number is likely much higher.” According to the UNICEF report, nearly 47 children lost their lives only in January and February this year.

"Violence, misery and grief have been commonplace in Yemen with severe consequences on millions of children and families. It is high time that a sustainable political solution is reached for people and their children to finally live in the peace they so well deserve," Duamelle said in the statement.

The war in Yemen erupted in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital and much of the country’s north. A Saudi-led coalition, determined to restore President Abed Rabu Mansour Hadi’s government, launched a military intervention months later. The fighting in Yemen has spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medical shortages. According to AP, the deadly crisis has killed over 112,000 people till now.

India votes in UNSC to renew sanctions against Yemen

Earlier this month, India voted in favour of the renewal of the UNSC 2140 Sanctions Committee mandate on Yemen and highlighted the need to address an increasing threat from the war-hit country to the safe navigation of commercial ships and merchant vessels through the Gulf of Aden. Hundreds of thousands of cargoes and commercial ships pass through Suez Canal, the Red Sea and then the Gulf of Aden every year, facilitating trade between the east and the west. Notably, around 30 per cent of Europe Oil also passes through the Gulf of Aden annually, making the maritime route critical for global commerce.

Image: AP