Midtown Manhattan Fire: Blaze Erupts At 28-Story High-Rise Near St. Patrick's Day Parade Route | VIDEO

Manhattan: A massive fire broke out at a 28-story commercial high-rise building in Manhattan, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky. According to reports, the fire broke out in a skyscraper located at 6 East 43rd Street in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday. The blaze, which occurred near the starting point of the St. Patrick's Day Parade, led to major chaos in the area, with emergency services rushing to the site to initiate a rescue operation.

The reports suggested that the law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area, and the firefighters began efforts to douse the flames. A large crowd gathered near the building as efforts to control the blaze were underway. One of the witnesses stated, “Thick grey smoke was visible in the nearby areas….Firefighters are responding.”

Despite the intensity of the fire, no injuries have been reported so far. The St. Patrick's Day Parade, which was scheduled to begin at 11 local time, proceeded as planned, with some disruptions.

As per claims, the fire was believed to have started on the rooftop of the building, although the exact cause is still unknown. The firefighters are battling to contain the blaze, with over 250 firefighters responding to the scene.

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"We have heavy fire on the scene," the fire department said in a statement. The building, a mixed commercial-residential property, is located in a busy area of Midtown Manhattan, with several roads and mass transit services affected by the fire.

A concerned official stated that the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) is leading the response to the fire, with assistance from other emergency services. The FDNY has warned residents and commuters of traffic delays, road closures, and mass transit disruptions due to the fire. "Authorities continue to monitor the situation, and the FDNY is working to contain the blaze and ensure public safety in the heavily populated Midtown area," said a statement from the FDNY.

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