Milan Horror: Man Dies After Being Sucked Into Flight's Engine | Image: X

World News: A 35-year-old man tragically died after being sucked into the engine of a Volotea Airbus A319 at Milan’s Bergamo Airport on Tuesday.

The man breached security and ran onto the runway during the aircraft’s pushback for departure.

After the incident operations at the airport were briefly suspended at Bergamo Airport.